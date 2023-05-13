'Had to Make Sure I Don't Fall on the Red Carpet at Met Gala': Alia Bhatt

Speaking about if she has any 'magic mantra' Alia told the publication, "I am not too sure people can give away their secrets if they have any. Having said that, I don't have any secret. I have a chaotic mind and I like doing multiple things at once. It’s in my nature that I’m driven to donning many hats or at least trying to don many hats. I don’t even know if I’m doing it well or successfully or badly. I just do it because it makes me happy".