'Had to Make Sure I Don't Fall on the Red Carpet at Met Gala': Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made her debut at this year's Met Gala
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt grabbed eyeballs at this year's Met Gala. She made her debut in a white gown designed by Prabal Gurung. Now, in an interview, Alia spoke about how she felt ahead of the event. She said that she had to make sure that she didn't "fall down on the red carpet'. The actor added that it was a "massive and big deal" but she also wanted it to be "about having fun."
Alia told News18,
Speaking about if she has any 'magic mantra' Alia told the publication, "I am not too sure people can give away their secrets if they have any. Having said that, I don't have any secret. I have a chaotic mind and I like doing multiple things at once. It’s in my nature that I’m driven to donning many hats or at least trying to don many hats. I don’t even know if I’m doing it well or successfully or badly. I just do it because it makes me happy".
