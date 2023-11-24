Here's Why Katrina Kaif Wanted to Cancel Her Wedding With Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in Mumbai after their wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. Recently, Vicky recalled how the shoot of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke collided with his marriage. The actor revealed that he had to take a break from the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke shoot to attend his wedding.
However, when the makers of the film pushed him to return sooner, within two days, Katrina issued a threat. She suggested that they should not get married if he was leaving for a shoot within two days.
Vicky told Pinkvilla, “I have done half of the film’s (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) shooting before my marriage and then I took off for my marriage. Right after the marriage, within two days, they were calling me on the set. Toh fir mujh dhamki mil gayi thi ki tumhe do din baad set pe hi jana hai toh shaadi rehne hi do (Then I got the threat that if you have to go to the set in two days then don’t get married). Then I said ‘no’ and I went to the sets of the film after five days.”
“Marriage has been really beautiful and it really is a blessing to find a companion for yourself where you truly feel like you have come back home. It’s a sukoon (peace) vala feeling. It’s a great feeling, she is a lovely human being. It is fun living and exploring life with her. I am travelling a lot with her, something I didn’t experience much before,” he added.
Vicky will next be seen in Sam Bahadur.
