'Zwigato' Review: Shahana Goswami Shines in an Earnest Film on Gig Workers’ Plight

With his family, he moves to Odisha from Jharkhand in search for a better life. His family consists of his wife Pratima (Shahana Goswami), their two children, and his ailing mother.

The audience follows Manas as he goes about his daily routine, punctuated by the loud, jarring noise of a Zwigato notification. Every day, he promises his family he will complete 10 orders but he’s held back by a system that is designed to make him fail.