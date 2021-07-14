Here's Where Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Plan to Go For Their Honeymoon

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will tie the knot on 16 July.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on Friday, 16 July. Now, in an interview with Bombay Times, Rahul has said that they have not yet planned their honeymoon. The singer jokingly added that given the restrictions owing to the coronavirus pandemic, they might have to go to Lonavla.
Rahul added, "As for a place, we haven't decided yet. After our wedding, we want to relax for a week. I also have some prior commitments to take care of after the wedding, so we are not rushing into it. We will probably go for our honeymoon sometime later. However, if we have to decide on a place, we will go somewhere in Europe, probably Switzerland or Australia".
Disha shared glimpses of her bachelorette on social media.
Earlier this month, Rahul and Disha had announced the date of their wedding. Rahul had proposed to Disha during his stint on the 14th season of Bigg Boss.
