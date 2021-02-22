Pics: Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik at 'BB14' Finale

The Bigg Boss 14 grand finale was held in Mumbai on Sunday, 21 February. The top three finalists vying for the trophy were Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli. Finally, Rubina was crowned the winner and Rahul declared the first runner-up. Along with the trophy, Rubina won a cash prize of Rs 34 lakh.

The guests who made an appearance at the finale were Nora Fatehi and Riteish Deshmukh. Even veteran actor Dharmendra also wowed the audience with his performance.