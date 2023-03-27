Here's What Smriti Irani Had To Say About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

"The day Sushant died, I was on a video conference. I just couldn't... I said stop it. I felt like, why did he not call me? He should have called once. I had told that boy, 'please don't kill yourself'," the Union Minister told Neelesh Misra on his YouTube programme The Slow Interview.

She also recalled how she consoled Amit Sadh, Sushant's friend and co-actor from the film Kai Po Che, "I remember feeling instantly worried about Amit. I called Amit and asked him what he was up to."

She continued by saying, "He (Amit) told me he doesn't want to live, what has he (Sushant Singh Rajput) done. I got the sense that something is wrong." Later, she spoke with Amit for six hours.

Irani, who previously worked as a TV actor, said she knew Sushant as their sets were often in close proximity.

Sushant came to the limelight after his performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. And rose to prominence with films like MS Dhoni.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020.