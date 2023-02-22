10 Years of Kai Po Che!: Maker Shares BTS Pics of Sushant Singh Rajput From Sets
Kai Po Che! starred starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh, and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Kai Po Che! has completed its ten years today. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the critically acclaimed sports drama starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. It was also Rajput's Hindi film debut.
On the occasion, the film's director took to social media to share some priceless behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets and penned a heartfelt note for the film's cast and crew.
He wrote, "When a movie hits a decade and still finds a place in people’s hearts it gets termed a Classic. I had the good fortune to work with 3 exceptional actors @sushantsinghrajput @rajkummar_rao & @theamitsadh. These boys were just dynamite together."
Take a look at the pictures here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.