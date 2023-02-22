10 Years of Kai Po Che!: Maker Shares BTS Pics of Sushant Singh Rajput From Sets

Kai Po Che! has completed its ten years today. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the critically acclaimed sports drama starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. It was also Rajput's Hindi film debut.

On the occasion, the film's director took to social media to share some priceless behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets and penned a heartfelt note for the film's cast and crew.

He wrote, "When a movie hits a decade and still finds a place in people’s hearts it gets termed a Classic. I had the good fortune to work with 3 exceptional actors @sushantsinghrajput @rajkummar_rao & @theamitsadh. These boys were just dynamite together."

Take a look at the pictures here: