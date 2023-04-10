Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Here's How Kiara Advani Wished Her Brother Mishaal on Siblings Day

In Photos: Here's How Kiara Advani Wished Her Brother Mishaal on Siblings Day

Kiara Advani shared some unseen pictures of herself with Mishaal from her wedding day.
Published:

Kiara Advani with her brother Mishaal.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kiara Advani with her brother Mishaal.</p></div>

On National Siblings Day, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to wish her younger brother Mishaal. The Shershaah actor shared some unseen photos of herself with Mishaal from her wedding day with Sidharth Malhotra. Mishaal also shared a monochromatic picture with his sister to mark the special occasion. He captioned it, "Why not".

Here, take a look at the photos they shared:

Kiara and Mishaal look adorable as they share a hug.

Kiara with her brother Mishaal from her wedding day.

Kiara and Mishaal share a siblings' moment.

Kiara dances with her brother Mishaal at her wedding.

