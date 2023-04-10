In Photos: Here's How Kiara Advani Wished Her Brother Mishaal on Siblings Day

Kiara Advani with her brother Mishaal.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On National Siblings Day, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to wish her younger brother Mishaal. The Shershaah actor shared some unseen photos of herself with Mishaal from her wedding day with Sidharth Malhotra. Mishaal also shared a monochromatic picture with his sister to mark the special occasion. He captioned it, "Why not".
Here, take a look at the photos they shared:
Kiara and Mishaal look adorable as they share a hug.
Kiara with her brother Mishaal from her wedding day.
Kiara and Mishaal share a siblings' moment.
Kiara dances with her brother Mishaal at her wedding.
