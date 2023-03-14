Botox, Trip to Italy: Inside the ₹1 Crore Oscar Gift Bag for Nominees

Recipients of the gift bag will also get a three-night stay for eight people in a restored Italian lighthouse. This is valued at US $9,000 (nearly ₹ 7.3 lakh). While a US $40,000 (around 32 lakh) getaway to a Canadian estate called The Lifestyle is also being gifted.

The founder of Distinctive Assets, the company that comes up with the goodie bags, spoke about the three-night stay in the Italian lighthouse: