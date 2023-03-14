Botox, Trip to Italy: Inside the ₹1 Crore Oscar Gift Bag for Nominees

Here's a look inside the 1 crore Oscar nominees gift bag.
(Photo Couretsy: Twitter)
The 95th Academy Awards were held at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. Two Indian productions walked away with the coveted awards; RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' won in the category of 'Best Song, while The Elephant Whisperers won for 'Best Documentary Short.' However, even those who missed out on winning at the award ceremony were given very generous gift bags worth US $126,000 (1.03 crore) as a consolation, as per a report by The Independent.
Every year, the nominees are given gift bags that include an array of different kinds of products, trips to foreign counties and more. The Oscar nominee is given the 'Everyone Wins' gift bag, however they are not affiliated to the Academy, as per a report by The Guardian.
Recipients of the gift bag will also get a three-night stay for eight people in a restored Italian lighthouse. This is valued at US $9,000 (nearly ₹ 7.3 lakh). While a US $40,000 (around 32 lakh) getaway to a Canadian estate called The Lifestyle is also being gifted.
The founder of Distinctive Assets, the company that comes up with the goodie bags, spoke about the three-night stay in the Italian lighthouse:
Here's a look at some of the products that were included in the bag:
The second-most valuable gift was $25,000 worth of project management fees during home restoration from Maison Construction. The nominees can also treat themselves to US$41,000 (Rs 32.7 lakh) worth of cosmetic treatments.
As per The Guardian, the bag has a total of 60 gifts. The report also stated that it includes a plot of land in Australia, although the size and location is unknown.
Among the least expensive are a pack of Clif Thins and a loaf of Japanese milk bread from Ginza Nishikawa, as per a report by Forbes.
