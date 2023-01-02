Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Hawkeye' Actor Jeremy Renner In 'Critical But Stable' Condition After Accident

Jeremy Renner experienced a weather-related accident while ploughing snow on 1 January, his spokesperson confirmed.
Actor Jeremy Renner experienced a severe weather-related accident while ploughing snow on Sunday, 1 January. After suffering from several serious injurious, he is currently in a critical but stable condition, the actor's spokesperson confirmed to Deadline.

In continuation of the Deadline report, Renner had been airlifted to the hospital on Sunday, according to his spokesperson. He further shared that the actor is "receiving excellent care" in the presence of his family.

As per the Reno Gazette-Journal, Renner has a residence in the area close to Mt Rose-Ski Tahoe and about 25 miles from Reno. On New Year's Eve, the region was hit by a severe winter storm that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada’s Washoe, Douglas, Carson, Storey, and Lyon counties losing power.

Renner is famously known for his roles in Marvel's Hawkeye, Mayor of Kingstown, Wind River, and The Hurt Locker, among others. The actor also bagged a Best Actor nomination at the 2010 Oscars for The Hurt Locker and scored a Supporting Actor Oscar nomination the following year for The Town.

