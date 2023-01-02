'Hawkeye' Actor Jeremy Renner In 'Critical But Stable' Condition After Accident

In continuation of the Deadline report, Renner had been airlifted to the hospital on Sunday, according to his spokesperson. He further shared that the actor is "receiving excellent care" in the presence of his family.

As per the Reno Gazette-Journal, Renner has a residence in the area close to Mt Rose-Ski Tahoe and about 25 miles from Reno. On New Year's Eve, the region was hit by a severe winter storm that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada’s Washoe, Douglas, Carson, Storey, and Lyon counties losing power.