Like Other Pageant Winners Harnaaz Sandhu Must Choose Between Stardom & Oblivion

The interim period of uncertainty, one suspects, must have dismayed her. Patience and luck worked, elevating her steadily to the A-list of Bollywood heroines followed by international stardom. Did she go through low, self-questioning phases? Did she suffer heartbreak? That we’ll never know unless she chooses to talk frankly about the trying phase in her most vulnerable years herself.

By contrast, it was a smooth ride for Aishwarya Rai, who as a model had already drawn filmmakers to her in droves before she was crowned Miss World. In fact, she was to star in Raja Hindustani with Aamir Khan, but it was felt at the audition that she looked far too ‘westernised’. She obviously had the last laugh since she was snapped without much ado later by the frontline directors Mani Ratnam, Rahul Rawail, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Subhash Ghai.

And although the two Miss Universes – Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta – have featured in a mixed bag of films, their careers have always witnessed a graph of a few highs and many lows. Despite the fact that Sushmita Sen is rated as a terrific artiste, one can’t help feeling she hasn’t yet received her just dues, the popular OTT series Aarya notwithstanding.