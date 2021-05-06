Harish Patel of 'Gunda' Fame Confirms Being a Part of Marvel Film

After social media users spotted Harish Patel, aka Ibu Hatela from Gunda, in the first look of Marvel's Eternals, the actor confirmed that he is indeed part of the film.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Patel said, "The man in the teaser is indeed me. I can just confirm that I am a part of Marvel's Eternals but I can't divulge any details about the film. The makers haven’t even announced my name, and I will wait for them to do that".