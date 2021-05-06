Harish Patel of 'Gunda' Fame Confirms Being a Part of Marvel Film

Harish Patel confirms that he is a part of Eternals.
After social media users spotted Harish Patel, aka Ibu Hatela from Gunda, in the first look of Marvel's Eternals, the actor confirmed that he is indeed part of the film.
Speaking to indianexpress.com, Patel said, "The man in the teaser is indeed me. I can just confirm that I am a part of Marvel's Eternals but I can't divulge any details about the film. The makers haven’t even announced my name, and I will wait for them to do that".
Earlier this week, Marvel Studios released a video titled Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies. The clip looked back at Marvel films that have released till date and revealed their plans for MCU phase 4. A first look was offered for the upcoming film Eternals, and some fans noticed Harish standing beside Kumail Nanjiani.
Eternals also stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden in lead roles.
Harish Patel made his acting debut with Shyam Benegal’s Mandi and has starred in a number of films.
Published: 06 May 2021,10:17 AM IST