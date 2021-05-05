Is Ibu Hatela From Gunda Now in a Marvel Movie? Twitter Speculates
As a way of showing solidarity towards cinema halls and the businesses that have been affected because of it, Marvel Studios released a 3-minute trailer that gives the audience a preview of the 10 upcoming Marvel movies. The video titled "Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies" includes previews of Black Widow, Eternals, and the much-awaited Black Panther sequel.
Watch the entire video here:
While this was a treat for most Marvel fans, desi fans also noticed a rather interesting detail: In a still from Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, fans spotted Harish Patel, who played the famous character of Ibu Hatela from the 1998 film Gunda.
His character was famous for the dialogue, "Ma meri chudail ki beti, baap mera shaitan ka chela." This, along with other clips from the movie became iconic after a YouTube show called Prententious Movie Reviews by Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath reviewed the film.
While there is no confirmation of whether the character is, in fact, Harish Patel, fans on Twitter are getting a great kick out of the whole incident and are almost sure that their suspicions are correct.
Earlier, Harish Patel was also a part of other Hollywood movies like Run, Fat Boy, Run and Four Weddings and a Funeral. He has also starred in Andaz Apna Apna.
