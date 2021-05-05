Is Ibu Hatela From Gunda Now in a Marvel Movie? Twitter Speculates

While this was a treat for most Marvel fans, desi fans also noticed a rather interesting detail: In a still from Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, fans spotted Harish Patel, who played the famous character of Ibu Hatela from the 1998 film Gunda.

His character was famous for the dialogue, "Ma meri chudail ki beti, baap mera shaitan ka chela." This, along with other clips from the movie became iconic after a YouTube show called Prententious Movie Reviews by Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath reviewed the film.