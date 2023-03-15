‘Happy Birthday to the Best Actress’: Kareena Kapoor & Others Wish Alia Bhatt

Alia and Kareena's cousin, Ranbir tied the knot on 14 April 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding took place in their apartment and they looked gorgeous in their respective Sabyasachi ensembles.

The Bollywood couple also welcomed their daughter Raha a few months after. The duo also starred in a movie together called last year called Brahmastra.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. While she also has Netflix's Heart of Stone in the pipeline, the film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in leading roles.

Kareena, meanwhile, is shooting for Hansal Mehta's next film. The shoot for the crime-thriller began in London.