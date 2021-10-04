'Painful For Parent to See Child in Trouble': Hansal Mehta Lends Support to SRK

Hansal Mehta lends support to Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan Khan's arrest.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has extended his support to Shah Rukh Khan, whose son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case. Mehta took to Twitter to say that people arriving at conclusions before the court's verdict is 'disrespectful and unfair'.
"It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgments before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @srk", Hansal Mehta tweeted.
On Sunday, actor Pooja Bhatt had tweeted, "I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk. Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass".
Salman Khan had visited Shah Rukh's house on Sunday night. Aryan Khan and others were arrested after NCB officials raided a party onboard a Mumbai luxury cruise on Saturday night.
