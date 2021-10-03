Give The Child a Chance: Suniel Shetty on Aryan Khan Being Quizzed by NCB

On Saturday night, the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Among those being questioned by the NCB is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Reacting to Aryan being detained, actor Suniel Shetty has asked the fans and media to 'let the child breathe'.

ANI quoted Suniel as saying at an event, "The fact is, whenever there’s a raid, many people are taken. We assume that this child has consumed something, or this child has done that. The investigation is underway. Let’s give that child a breather. Whenever something like this from our industry happens, the media cracks down on it and numerous assumptions are made. Give the child an opportunity, let the real reports come out, till then, he’s a child, taking care of him is our responsibility.”