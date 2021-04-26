Acclaimed Filmmaker Guneet Monga Tests Positive, Recovering Well

Guneet founded the production house Sikhya Entertainment- the name behind projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, That Girl in Yellow Boots, and Masaan. She was one of the first Indian producers to be inducted in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, an organization committed to advancing the arts. The Lunchbox received multiple award nominations including a BAFTA under the 'Best Film Not in the English Language' category.

She was recently conferred with the the second highest French civil honour, the Chevalier dans I'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters).

She dedicated the honour to every girl with a dream. "Even though the honour has mine and my family's name on it, I dedicate this award to every girl with a dream. Continue to dream freely and create fearlessly. The universe is always conspiring in favour of the brave and I stand here as a proof, of that! May our tribe rise!" Guneet founded the 'Indian Women Rising' initiative with producer Ekta Kapoor, and director Tahira Kashyap, with the aim of uplifting Indian female content creators.

