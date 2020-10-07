Guitar Rock Legend Eddie Van Halen Dies After Battle With Cancer

Eddie's son Wolf Van Halen took to Twitter to share the news. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning".

Eddie Van Halen, the guitar rock legend who group bore his family name, passed away on Tuesday (6 October) after a long battle with cancer. He was 65.

Wolf added, "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I have shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop".

Born in the Netherlands and raised in California, Van Halen founded the rock group with his brother Alex in the 1970. They shot to fame pretty early.

The group’s classic hits include 'Runnin’ with the Devil' and 'Eruption'.

Van Halen has sold more than 75 million albums and has more number one hits on the mainstream US rock chart than any other artiste, as per the band’s label.

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)