Will Miss Him Dearly: Ajay Devgn Mourns His Brother Anil's Demise

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share that his brother Anil Devgan has passed away.
"I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet", the actor wrote.
As per a report by Film Information, Anil Devgan passed away on 5 October due to cancer. He was 52 and is survived by his wife and son.
Anil Devgan had directed Raju Chacha (starring Ajay and Kajol), Blackmail and Haal-E-Dil.
