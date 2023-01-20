Guess Who the Ring Bearer Was at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s Engagement

"Age-old traditions such as the Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi — followed since generations among Gujarati Hindu families — were conducted with great enthusiasm in the family temple and ceremony areas even as the families exchanged gifts and greetings, bonhomie, and fun and were treated to a surprise performance by Ambani family members, led by Nita Ambani, Anant’s mother," the Ambanis shared in a statement.

The engagement was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan and others.