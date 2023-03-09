'Great Work': Hrithik Roshan Lauds Shraddha & Ranbir's 'Tu Joothi Main Makkaar'

Hrithik Roshan Lauds Shraddha & Ranbir's 'Tu Joothi Main Makkaar'
(Photo: Twitter)
Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to share his review of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar on 9 March. The romantic comedy film, directed by Luv Ranjan, has received mixed reviews from critics. However, the War actor was all praises for the film.
The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and deals with the complexities of modern-day relationships. Hrithik wrote about how he enjoyed the movie, "Loved #TuJoothiMainMakkaar ! So difficult to get this genre right ! Well done to the entire team ! Great work by everyone !! Ranbir and shraddha are so good !"
According to reports, the film has managed to collect over Rs 15 crore on its first day. The film was released on holiday, on the occasion of Holi and is off to a decent start.
Besides the leads, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who made his Bollywood debut. Moreover, Luv Ranjan's frequent collaborators Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha also make a special appearance in the film.