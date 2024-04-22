Here's What Manushi Chhillar Said About Her 30-Year Age Gap With Akshay Kumar

Chhillar said, “There are many many facets to this. I can only speak for myself. He (Akshay) is a superstar. Many want to work with him, I want to work with him. We are all fans but I don’t cast for films and there are people who do (that). I am sure that everyone has their reason why they are casting who for which role and I don’t interfere with that (sic)."

“I see what role is being given to me and for me working with a superstar is good and that you will get a certain amount of visibility and there will be a certain amount of attention attached to it as well,” she added.

“I have really had fun working with him (Akshay). And for my first film, there was an age gap and they wanted to play the whole thing. In this (BMCM), there was no pairing. And it is also fine and I don’t see it as something atrocious or something which shouldn’t have been there,” said Chhillar.

She also noted that they did not romance in the film, “We did songs for marketing. So they had to put two people together for the songs, but that’s pretty much it, which is fine. It wasn’t like a love story anyway.”



She also said that she is open to work with younger actors, “I hope I get to romance younger heroes as well and vice-versa also it happens."

Chhillar was earlier seen opposite Prithviraj, which also starred Akshay Kumar.