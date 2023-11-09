Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F & Disha Patani Serve Fashion Goals at a Diwali Party

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F & Disha Patani Serve Fashion Goals at a Diwali Party

The star-studded Diwali party was held in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Several Bollywood celebrities put their best fashion foot forward at a Diwali party in Mumbai on Wednesday, 8 November.

Many actors from the industry, including Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi, and Nushratt Bharrucha, among others, also joined the celebration in style.

Alaya F looked stunning in a shimmery black lehenga at the party.

Meezan Jafri also chose a black traditional attire.

Sunny joined the celebrations with her husband Daniel Weber.

Karishma Tanna also arrived with her husband.

Huma Qureshi chose an all-black look for the evening.

Nushrrat Bharrucha looked radiant in yellow.

Orry attended the party in a casual outfit.

Manushi Chhillar dazzled in a silver attire.

Fatima Sana Shaikh chose a green saree for the party.

Disha Patani also joined the celebrations.

