Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F & Disha Patani Serve Fashion Goals at a Diwali Party
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several Bollywood celebrities put their best fashion foot forward at a Diwali party in Mumbai on Wednesday, 8 November.
Many actors from the industry, including Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi, and Nushratt Bharrucha, among others, also joined the celebration in style.
Alaya F looked stunning in a shimmery black lehenga at the party.
Meezan Jafri also chose a black traditional attire.
Sunny joined the celebrations with her husband Daniel Weber.
Karishma Tanna also arrived with her husband.
Huma Qureshi chose an all-black look for the evening.
Nushrrat Bharrucha looked radiant in yellow.
Orry attended the party in a casual outfit.
Manushi Chhillar dazzled in a silver attire.
Fatima Sana Shaikh chose a green saree for the party.
Disha Patani also joined the celebrations.
