Godrej Properties Acquires Raj Kapoor’s 1-Acre Chembur Bungalow in Mumbai

In continuation to the report, Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej told PTI in a statement, "The total size of the land is around 1 acre. We will develop a premium housing project on this land parcel. The project will have an estimated sales revenue potential of about Rs 500 crore." Citing confidentiality, he did not disclose the deal value.

Talking about the property, actor Randhir Kapoor told PTI, "This residential property in Chembur has been of great emotional and historical significance to our family. We are happy to once again associate with Godrej Properties to take forward this rich legacy for the next phase of development for this location."