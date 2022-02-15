Gehraiyaan Writer's Dad Trolled For Celebrating Son's Work; Twitter Supports Him

A still from Gehraiyaan.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
The father of one of the writers of Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan recently faced a lot of trolling on Twitter. Chandan Roy shared a tweet urging everyone to watch the movie as his son, Sumit, is among the writers. Roy wanted to celebrate his son's achievement, but some people on Twitter replied to him slamming the film for poor screenwriting, half-baked characters and so on. Some even made fun of the post.
Soon, a number of Twitter users called out those posting negative comments by saying that a father has every right to be proud of his children's success and that discontent should be addressed to the film's team.
"One sweet gent whose son has written the Gehraiyaan script is proudly talking about it on Twitter and people are barging in to tell him they didn't like it. This is what I mean by graciousness totally lacking these days. Let the man celebrate his son", wrote Kavitha Rao, an author.
Roy received an outpouring of support after the incident. Some celebrities also congratulated him.
Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. It's streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film opened to mixed reviews.
