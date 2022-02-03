Ajay Devgn Shares First Look From 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Trailer Out on 4 Feb

Ajay Devgn's first look poster for Gangubai Kathiawadi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt’s highly anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to release on 25 February 2022. Ahead of the trailer’s release on Friday, Ajay Devgn shared his first look poster from the film.
“Apni pehchaan se chaar (chaand) lagane, aa rahe hai hum! Trailer out tomorrow. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb, 2022," the caption read.
In the poster, Ajay Devgn can be seen in a white shirt and off-white pants with a grey blazer. He is leaning on the bonnet of a car and sports a cap and sunglasses.
The official handle of Bhansali Productions had shared Alia Bhatt’s first look as the Gangubai, the matriarch of Kamathipura, in 2020. The caption read, “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi.”
Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia’s first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ajay Devgn. Alia and Ajay also star together in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR.
