Gal Gadot & 700 Hollywood Celebrities Sign Open Letter in Support of Israel

The letter also called on the entertainment industry to refrain from sharing misinformation about the conflict.

According to reports, more than 2,700 people have been killed in Israel after Hamas launched a surprise assault from the Gaza Strip on southern Israel on 8 October. As per the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, reportedly 1,87,500 people have been displaced in Gaza since the beginning of the war.

Other Hollywood personalities who signed the open letter include Debra Messing, Bryan Lourd, Richard Lovett, Ryan Murphy, Zachery Levi, Sharon Osbourne, Tracey-Ann Oberman, George Lopez, Phil Rosenthal, Mekhi Phifer, Diane Warren, Haim Saban, Irving Azoff, Ynon Kreiz, Jody Gerson, Mark Hamill, Rick Yorn, Howie Mandel, Sherry Lansing, Rick Yorn, Tom Rothman, Julian Edelman and Antoine Fuqua, among others.