'Fauda' Actor Lior Raz Volunteers With Israeli Forces; Witnesses Rocket Attack

In the video, Raz, who has previously worked with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), can be seen with the president of the Israel Democracy Institute, Yohanan Plesner, and journalist Avi Yissascharov in Israel's southern town, Sderot.

Raz wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram, "I, Johanan Plessner, and Avi Ishkarof went down south and joined the Compassion of the Brothers for Cannon Arms. Hundreds of volunteers have been given different assignments to help the residents of the south. We were sent to rescue two families from the bombarded Boulevard. The main thing is not to be afraid at all!! Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner and Avi Yissascharov, I headed down south to join hundreds of brave 'brothers in arms' volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract two families. Don't be afraid!"

Have a look at the video here: