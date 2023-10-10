Fauda actor Lior Raz volunteers with Israeli forces; witnesses rocket attack.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Israeli actor Lior Raz, better known for his role in the TV series Fauda, recently shared a video amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, where he can be seen hiding behind walls while witnessing a rocket attack.
Raz reportedly volunteered to join the Brothers in Arms, a group fighting alongside Israel in the ongoing war against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
In the video, Raz, who has previously worked with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), can be seen with the president of the Israel Democracy Institute, Yohanan Plesner, and journalist Avi Yissascharov in Israel's southern town, Sderot.
Raz wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram, "I, Johanan Plessner, and Avi Ishkarof went down south and joined the Compassion of the Brothers for Cannon Arms. Hundreds of volunteers have been given different assignments to help the residents of the south. We were sent to rescue two families from the bombarded Boulevard. The main thing is not to be afraid at all!! Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner and Avi Yissascharov, I headed down south to join hundreds of brave 'brothers in arms' volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract two families. Don't be afraid!"
Have a look at the video here:
According to reports, more than 900 people have been killed in Israel after Hamas launched a surprise assault from the Gaza strip on southern Israel on 8 October. As per the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, reportedly 1,87,500 people have been displaced in Gaza since the beginning of the war.
