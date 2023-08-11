'Heart of Stone' Review: Gal Gadot, Alia Film Is Finally a Fun Netflix Caper

Credits to writers Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder for creating spies who don't have to be cold-hearted in their pursuits and can instead find a balance between the stoicism expected of them and their humanity.

Sophie Okonedo as Nomad, essentially the kingpin of the chapter of the Charter we see first (aka The King of Hearts), provides a welcome relief. Her character is no nonsense in the face of danger and her brevity works well in a film that is otherwise firing at a 100.

Heart of Stone is making as much of a point about the overreliance on technology as it is about seeing humane acts as inherently weak.

This is evident in the little details – the agents are literally governed by a 'Heart' (and not well) and at one point, people have to rely on a landline phone in this high-tech world.