Gagan Dev Riar Is All Set To Play The Lead Role In 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'

The makers of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Applause Entertainment and SonyLIV, announced the lead actor for the show. After the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story the makers were quick to announce a second season.

Pratik Gandhi was cast as the lead in the second season. Now, Gagan Dev Riar is all set to play Abdul Karim Telgi. The narrative follows Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit-seller born in Khanapur in Karnataka, who proceeds to become the mastermind behind many scams.

The makers announced on instagram, stating, "Starring Gagan Dev Riar as Telgi, Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNext, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story will be helmed by show runner Hansal Mehta and director Tushar Hiranandani. Casting by Mukesh Chhabra."