From Ajay Devgn to Kareena Kapoor; Celebs Wish Akshay Kumar On His Birthday

Actor Akshay Kumar turns 55 today. The versatile actor who is known for his hard work and discipline in the industry has been around for nearly 30 years. Known for films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Special 26, Andaaz, Rustom and more. The actor has gone on to both break and make records in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, and others have all taken to social media to wish the actor on his birthday.