'Cuttputlli' Review: Akshay Kumar Film Is Underwhelming in More Ways Than One

(Minor spoiler alert!)

The trailer for Akshay Kumar’s latest Cuttputlli promised a serial killer drama brimming with intrigue and yet, the final product leaves much to be desired.

Akshay is Arjan Sethi, an aspiring filmmaker-turned-cop is a repository of any news about serial killings: be it in India or abroad. This insight comes in handy when the possibility of a serial killer being active in Kasauli arises.