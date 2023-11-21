Vir Das Wins International Emmy Award For Netflix Special 'Vir Das: Landing'

Vir Das has won an International Emmy award.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Stand-up comic and actor Vir Das won the International Emmy for Comedy at the International Emmy Awards 2023 on Tuesday, 21 November. He shared the award with Derry Girls season 3.
Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Vir said, “This moment is truly surreal – an incredible honor that feels like a dream. Winning an Emmy for 'Vir Das: Landing' in the 'Comedy Category' is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole. It's heartening to see 'Vir Das: Landing' resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Akash Sharma and Reg Tigerman who made it special. My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth. I'm excited about the continued exploration of diverse narratives, from Noida to the International Emmys - India gets you there.”
Have a look:
Posting a photo with the award, Vir took to X to say, "For India For Indian Comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the @iemmys for this incredible honour."
Vir won the award for his Netflix comedy special titled Vir Das: Landing. This was Vir’s second International Emmy nomination. Vir and Derry Girls were nominated alongside France’s Le Flambeau annd Argentina’s El Encargado.
