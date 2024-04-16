Firing Outside Salman's House: Who Are The Accused & What Was Their Motive?

Vicky Saheb Gupta and Sagar Srijogendra Pal, the accused in the gunfire incident outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai.
The two accused who were involved in the gunfire incident outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai were arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj on Monday, 15 April. The accused have been identified as Vicky Saheb Gupta (24) and Sagar Srijogendra Pal (21). Both of them are residents of Bihar. An official of the Crime Branch told The Quint that the duo were only there to scare Salman.
Both Gupta and Pal have been accused of firing five rounds outside Salman's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra at around 5 am on Sunday (14 April). According to Mumbai Police, Salman was present at his house when the firing took place. The police have confirmed that no one suffered injuries in the incident.
Police Inspector Sandeep Singh Chudasama of Local Crime Branch, Bhuj, told The Quint, "There is a Mata No Madh temple in the Dayapar police station area of Kutch. Both the accused were hiding there and they were arrested at around 1:30 am on Monday."
The police officer added, "It's Navaratri, so people come to the temple throughout the night. Gupta and Pal were hiding in the temple on 15 April. We tracked their mobile phone location, after which two teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch and Bhuj Crime Branch went to the temple and arrested them."
Vicky Saheb Gupta and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal are residents of Masihi village in West Champaran district of Bihar. During police interrogation, both of them confessed that they are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. They also said that they did this for money.
After the firing, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi had taken responsibility for this incident in a social media post. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and wanted gangster Goldie Brar have announced on multiple occasions that they want Salman killed.
As per reports, the Bishnoi gang is allegedly targeting the actor because of the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Blackbuck are considered sacred in the Bishnoi community.
The inspector told The Quint that Vicky and Sagar have no previous criminal history. Both of them said during the interrogation that they have committed this crime for the first time for money.
Sandeep Singh Chudasama said that during interrogation, both the accused said that they had received Rs 60,000 from someone, and were promised a sum of money "after the work." They were asked to "complete the work, and we will make you rich later" .
Chudasama told The Quint that both the accused had reached Mumbai on 20 March and stayed at a rented place in Panvel. They were given Rs 60000 by some person there, and they spent Rs 24,000 to buy a bike. Later, on 13 April, they were called to Bandra and handed over the gun.
Singh said police have not yet found the gun that was used for firing. The accused said during the interrogation that they had thrown the gun in a river in Surat.
On Tuesday (16 April) the Mumbai Crime Branch team brought the accused to Mumbai, after which they will be presented before court.
Earlier, an FIR was registered at the Bandra Police Station in the case.
According to India Today, the police have registered a case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Arms Act. The case was registered on the basis of a statement by Salman's security guard.
After the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to the actor. He also asked the Mumbai Police Commissioner to increase Salman's security.
