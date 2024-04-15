'Our Family Is Taken Aback': Arbaaz Khan On Firing Outside Salman's Residence

Arbaaz Khan issues statement on firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@arbaazkhanofficial)
Actor Arbaaz Khan took to social media on 15 April to share a statement on behalf of his family after a shooting incident took place outside his actor-brother Salman Khan's Bandra residence Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai.
On 14 April, two men reportedly from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, arrived on a motorcycle and fired five rounds in the air outside Khan's Bandra home.
Calling the incident 'disturbing and unnerving', Arbaaz wrote on Instagram, "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously."
“No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support,” he added.
Have a look at his post here:
According to a report by NDTV, the assailants who opened fired outside Khan's residence, are suspected to be from Haryana's Gurugram. One of the men is identified as Vishal, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal.
As per the police, both suspects wore helmets and carried backpacks. They have now left the city and are currently on the run.
Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reported that the Ek Tha Tiger actor was among the top targets of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's, who planned to eliminate him. According to reports, Bishnoi claimed that Khan's 1998 black buck hunting incident offended the Bishnoi community.
