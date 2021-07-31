I Am Not Always Happy or Comfortable With the Way I Look: Raja Kumari

She also talks about the importance of music and fashion for her, and her evolving relationship with her body image. "I think the weirdest thing is that people in the comments, and I try not to read them, will be like 'You're making India proud, now time to lose weight.' And I don't understand what that has got to do with anything."

As someone born in California, she opens up about the need for representation for the Indian-American diaspora. "If you want the best stuff for everything, then don't turn around and not support the children of immigrants; the ones that left their country to create a world somewhere else."

