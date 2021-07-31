I Am Not Always Happy or Comfortable With the Way I Look: Raja Kumari

Indian-American rap artist Raja Kumari
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @therajakumari)
Raja Kumari was recently part of the star-studded tribute to the legendary Amy Winehouse, Back to Amy. The Indian-American rapper also has a new single out called Firestarter. She rose to fame because of her signature hip-hop style music infused with a classical Carnatic touch. She has worked with artists like Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, and Knife Party.
Raja Kumari speaks to The Quint about growing up in America while also keeping in touch with her Indian roots.
She also talks about the importance of music and fashion for her, and her evolving relationship with her body image. "I think the weirdest thing is that people in the comments, and I try not to read them, will be like 'You're making India proud, now time to lose weight.' And I don't understand what that has got to do with anything."
As someone born in California, she opens up about the need for representation for the Indian-American diaspora. "If you want the best stuff for everything, then don't turn around and not support the children of immigrants; the ones that left their country to create a world somewhere else."
Watch the video for more.
