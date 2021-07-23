Back to Amy: Raja Kumari Hopes People Remember Amy Winehouse for Her Music

‘Back to Amy’ is a tribute featuring seasoned and up-and-coming artistes, which is slated to Livestream on 23 July. They will pay homage to the Grammy award-winning legend on her 10th death anniversary.

The ‘festival style’ event will emanate from City Winery Nashville where a new physical exhibit has been established, dedicated to Winehouse. The three-hour event is a collaboration between MusiCares Foundation and the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

The Foundation was established by Amy’s family after her untimely demise on 23 July 2011 from alcohol poisoning. She was 27. Proceeds from the tribute event will go towards raising awareness about mental health.

Talking about the issue of mental health, Raja Kumari said, “"I am so honoured to be supporting mental health awareness at Back To Amy with MusiCares and the Amy Winehouse Foundation. This is a topic that is really important to me. I've been in therapy for the last year and it's thoroughly changed my life. I try to talk about it as much as I can because it's kind of taboo in my culture and people don't want to get help when they really need it.”