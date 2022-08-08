FIR Filed Against Film 'Masoom Sawaal' For 'Hurting' Religious Sentiments

According to the same report, Sahibabad Circle officer Swatantra Singh said the FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 295.

The complainant alleged that the depiction of a Lord Krishna picture on a sanitary pad has hurt the religious sentiments of the followers of 'Sanatana Dharma' and can flare up communal riots in Uttar Pradesh, reported PTI.

Rathore also told PTI Hindu Rashtra Navnirman Sena functionaries and workers would protest outside the two cinema halls at Sahibabad and Ghaziabad where the movie is being screened.

The report stated that the police have increased the security at the two cinema halls.