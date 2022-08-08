FIR Filed Against Film 'Masoom Sawaal' For 'Hurting' Religious Sentiments

Masoom Sawaal
(Photo Courtesy: IMbD)
The police booked the director and others in the team of Masoom Sawaal following a complaint that a poster of the movie hurts religious feelings by showcasing a Lord Krishna picture on a sanitary pad, officials said Sunday, as per a report by PTI.
A senior police official told PTI that the FIR was registered on Sunday against director Santosh Upadhyay, his company and the entire Hindi film team on the complaint of Hindu Rashtra Navnirman Sena President, Amit Rathore.
According to the same report, Sahibabad Circle officer Swatantra Singh said the FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 295.
The complainant alleged that the depiction of a Lord Krishna picture on a sanitary pad has hurt the religious sentiments of the followers of 'Sanatana Dharma' and can flare up communal riots in Uttar Pradesh, reported PTI.
Rathore also told PTI Hindu Rashtra Navnirman Sena functionaries and workers would protest outside the two cinema halls at Sahibabad and Ghaziabad where the movie is being screened.
The report stated that the police have increased the security at the two cinema halls.
