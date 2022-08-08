Thiruchitrambalam Trailer: Dhanush Is At His Comedic Best While Looking For Love

Thiruchitrambalam Trailer
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The trailer for Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam has dropped. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Nithya Menen and Raashi Khanna. The film seems to be a slice-of-life comedy.
The story follows Dhanush's character, who works a 9-5 job as a delivery man and also has an overbearing policeman father and a quirky grandfather to add to the mix. The story also follows also his love life as he struggles to understand what love really means.
The movie is all set to be out on 18 August.
Dhanush also confirmed that he will be part of The Grey Man sequel. The film was the first instalment of the 10 part book series of the same name by Mark Greaney. It followed the character of Gentry (Ryan Gosling) on a mission across Europe as he is pursued by former CIA officer, Lloyd (Chris Evans).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)