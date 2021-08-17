People Who Helped Me Are Asking For Help Today: Kabir Khan on Afghanistan Crisis
Kabir Khan shot his debut film, Kabul Express, in Afghanistan.
On Sunday, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's Kabul, which completes their takeover of the country. A number of celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Anushka Sharma have taken to social media to express sorrow for the people of the country. Some celebrities also recalled shooting their films in Afghanistan and the hospitality of the people there.
Filmmaker Kabir Khan told Entertainment Times that he had filmed several documentaries during his stay there. Khan had also shot his Bollywood directorial debut Kabul Express in Afghanistan.
"Producer Aditya Chopra had told me that it is very difficult to produce a film in Afghanistan. He had asked, ‘Do you know people?’ and as it turned out, these people completely supported me and helped me set up my first film. When we got threats from the Taliban while shooting, those very people helped us again, gave us security, including the government and the locals. Because of that, I was able to finish my film. These are the same people who are asking for help today and I am helpless".Kabir Khan
Veteran actor Hema Malini took to Twitter to recall how she and the team of Dharmatma (1975) was the first Bollywood crew to have shot in Afghanistan. The film also starred Rekha, Danny Denzongpa, Feroz Khan and Helen among others.
