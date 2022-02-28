'Farhan, Shibani is Your Problem Now': Rhea Chakraborty Shares Pics From Wedding

Rhea Chakraborty shares photos from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to pen an adorable note for her close friend and new bride Shibani Dandekar. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani tied the knot on 19 February in Khandala.
Rhea also shared pictures from the wedding.
"Mr. and Mrs. Akhtar. Love is contagious, thankyou for spreading so much love on your special day. @shibanidandekar you make the most beautiful bride in the world, I love you to the moon and back. @faroutakhtar she’s your problem now, all the best ,lots of love. #fairytalesdocometrue", Rhea wrote.
Farhan recently shared a bunch of photos from his wedding. His friend and producer Ritesh Sidwani also threw a lavish party for the newlyweds. It was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, her children Suhana and Aryan, among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)