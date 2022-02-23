Pics: ‘From Us to You,' Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Share Wedding Pictures

Farhan Akhtar dancing with Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Shabana Azmi, at his wedding with Shibani Dandekar.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at their wedding.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar with her parents.
Farhan Akhtar wore a black tuxedo to his wedding.
Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan groove at his wedding.
A beautiful greyscale picture of the newlyweds.
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar exchange rings.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on Saturday.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at their wedding.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made their relationship Insta official in 2018.
Shibani Dandekar slips on the wedding ring on Farhan's finger.
Shibani Dandekar with her friends.
Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar dances at her wedding.
Farhan Akhtar at his wedding.
Farhan Akhtar with his mother Honey Irani and his groomsmen.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's dance as a married couple.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The newlyweds Farhan and Shibani with their close friends and family.
The couple got married at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's house.
Shabana Azmi and Honey Irani and others dance at Farhan's wedding.
Farhan Akhtar dances with Shibani's mother Sulabha Dandekar.
Farhan Akhtar kisses Shibani on the nose.
Shibani Dandekar wore a gorgeous red ensemble.
Farhan Akhtar with Shibani's sisters Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married at Khandala.
Shibani's sister Anusha wipes a tear during the wedding ceremony.
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar all smiles at their wedding.
Shibani Dandekar added an exquisite veil to her wedding dress.
The newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.
Shibani Dandekar flaunts her wedding dress.
Shibani Dandekar walks down the aisle.
Farhan Akhtar waiting for his bride Shibani.
A greyscale photo of the adorable couple.
Farhan Akhtar looks on as Shibani laughs.
Shibani Dandekar is a vision in red.
A complete look at Shibani Dandekar's wedding dress.
Farhan Akhtar shares a light moment with his groomsmen.
Shibani Dandekar holds up a wedding prop.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar with the immaculately dressed groomsmen.
Shibani Dandekar walks down the aisle at her wedding.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in Khandala on 19 February and the couple has now shared stunning pictures from their wedding ceremony.
Farhan shared the pictures, including some of the ring exchange, with the caption, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day.”
He wrote, “The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”
Farhan Akhtar also shared a collection of photos dedicated to “Friends. Family. Fun times.” One of the photos is of Farhan, Shabana Azmi, Hrithik Roshan, and Farah Khan dancing together and another features Shibani dancing with Javed Akhtar.
Take a look at the pictures.
