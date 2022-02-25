Ritesh Sidhwani Throws Party For Farhan & Shibani; Deepika, Aamir Among Guests

On Thursday, Farhan Akhtar's close friend and Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani threw a party for Farhan and Shibani Dandekar. The actors tied the knot in Khandala on 19 February.

Ritesh's lavish party was attended by most celebrities - Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Arjun Kapoor being some of them. Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and the other star kids were also a part of the gathering.