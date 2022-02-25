Ritesh Sidhwani Throws Party For Farhan & Shibani; Deepika, Aamir Among Guests

Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan attend Ritesh Sidhwani's party for Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
On Thursday, Farhan Akhtar's close friend and Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani threw a party for Farhan and Shibani Dandekar. The actors tied the knot in Khandala on 19 February.
Ritesh's lavish party was attended by most celebrities - Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Arjun Kapoor being some of them. Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and the other star kids were also a part of the gathering.
Shibani Dandekar looked stunning in an ice-blue dress for Ritesh Sidwani's party.
Newlyweds Shibani and Farhan Akhtar.
Tara Sutaria and Armaan Jain.
Aamir Khan.
Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in a black dress.
Gauri Khan as elegant as ever in a black outfit.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.
Shanaya Kapoor.
Arjun Kapoor.
Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor with their son.
Kareena Kapoor stunned in an LBD.
Sisters Kareena and Karisma pose for the paparazzi.
Malaika Arora.
Farah Khan and Harshvardhan Kapoor.
Suhana Khan.
Host Ritesh Sidhwani.
