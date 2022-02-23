Pics: ‘From Us to You,' Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Share Wedding Pictures

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in Khandala on 19 February and the couple has now shared stunning pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Farhan shared the pictures, including some of the ring exchange, with the caption, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day.”

He wrote, “The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”

Farhan Akhtar also shared a collection of photos dedicated to “Friends. Family. Fun times.” One of the photos is of Farhan, Shabana Azmi, Hrithik Roshan, and Farah Khan dancing together and another features Shibani dancing with Javed Akhtar.

Take a look at the pictures.