Farhan Reacts To Being Called 'VIP Brat' After Getting Vaccinated

Actor Farhan Akhtar reacted to a Twitter user who called him a 'VIP Brat' and accused him of using his 'status' to get vaccinated. The actor had announced on 8 May that he received the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

"Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system. To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe," he tweeted.