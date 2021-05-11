Farhan Reacts To Being Called 'VIP Brat' After Getting Vaccinated

Actor Farhan Akhtar
Actor Farhan Akhtar reacted to a Twitter user who called him a 'VIP Brat' and accused him of using his 'status' to get vaccinated. The actor had announced on 8 May that he received the first dose of the COVID vaccine.
"Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system. To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe," he tweeted.
Reacting to the tweet, a user wrote, "Another VIP brat @FarOutAkhtar gets out of turn vaccination at the drive-in reserved for 60+years senior citizens... Either he is 60+, physically challenged that we do not know off, or used his status for vaccination."
Farhan, in return, clarified, "The drive in is for 45 +", and added, "…now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone.”
Still not convinced, another user asked Farhan to show the screenshot of the booking.
"Else it's the prominence over general availability and a case of prominant people having better access (sic)," the user added. Agreeing that it was a logical question, Farhan attached the picture in his reply.
With regards to drive-in vaccination centres, Aaditya Thackeray had tweeted on 6 May, "With regards to the crowding at some of the Vaccination centres and the opening up of more “drive in” vaccination centres across the city, @mybmc Commissioner Chahal ji and I had a discussion this morning and new guidelines would be released soon."
On the career front, Farhan stars in the upcoming film Toofaan directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Shah and Hussain Dalal. The makers decided to postpone the film's release due to COVID pandemic.
