Farhan Akhtar calls out those selling fake COVID medicines.
Farhan Akhtar has taken to Twitter to call out those selling fake COVID-19 medicines. Tweeting about the worrying issue, Farhan wrote, "Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!!"
A number of social media users extended support to Farhan. One wrote, "There is also another type of monster on the prowl. The one selling medicines oxygen for more expensive than gold. Bought 1 vial of avastin for 1.2 lakhs and the price on google shows 28000. It’s amazing what all can happen".
Here are some more reactions:
India has been worst hit by the second wave of coronavirus. Hospitals across the country are facing shortage of medical oxygen, medicines and beds. A number of celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, have been amplifying requests for help and sharing information related to COVID.
