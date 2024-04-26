Fardeen Khan On Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali Refused to Work With Him In The 2000s

Fardeen told the publication, ""You know I am going to narrate a story that I reminded Sanjay sir when I went to meet him for Wali Mohammed (Fardeen's character in Heeramandi). I had gone to his office in the early 2000s to seek work. Obviously to get the opportunity to work with him. He met with me, we sat, we spoke for about 10-15 minutes. He said, 'You know Fardeen I don't think we can work because I don't see that fire in your eyes'."

The actor added, "At that time, of course, it felt brutal, and I told him this time that even if that sounded brutal at the time, that's exactly what I wanted to hear, I needed to hear rather. I thanked him for it."

Fardeen was also told in a recent interview that Bhansali had written a role for him in Black, but it couldn't materialise. To which Fardeen said, "He never told me about wanting to cast me in Black. I am hearing it for the first time. But just to have this chance to be able to work with a master craftsman like him, I am extremely grateful for it. It's been a wonderful learning experience. It has enriched me on many levels."