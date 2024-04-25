'As Actors Nothing Was In Our Control On Heeramandi Sets': Sonakshi Sinha

When asked about being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sonakshi said, "The level of surrender I learnt on this set was incomparable. You just have to let go because nothing is in your control. As an actor we love having things in our control but this is the one set where nothing was in our control."

Manisha opened up about what it was like to work on the sets of Heeramandi. She said, "On the sets of Heeramandi, one had to be resilient. So I think working with SLB trains you to be tough."

Richa, on the other hand, weighed in on how she was stereotyped after the release of Gangs of Wasseypur, where she played an important part. "The resilient part of my career actually began after my breakout role in Gangs of Wasseypur because no one treated me like an urban-city girl, everyone thought I was a 45-year-old with a rural background. Everyone just bought into it. They used to come up to my co-actors and say, 'You are so good' and to me, they would say, 'Aapka kaam bohot acha hai' (Your work is very good). I was flattered but despite the film becoming seminal or a cult film - everything is a mixed bag."

She went on to add, "I am so grateful for this opportunity. For instance, I have studied kathak to be able to do that for even a little bit of that in the film is great. Although, I used to joke with sir (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) that entire films are made with the budget of your song."

Heeramandi is set to release on 1 May.

Editor: Arnab Chakravarty