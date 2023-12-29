Farah Khan Asks Malaika Arora If She Will Marry Again; Here's How She Reacted

Malaika Arora is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
A clip from the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, Farah Khan puts Malaika Arora on the spot by asking her if she would get married again.
Malaika was preciously married to actor Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son.
In a video shared by the official handle of Sony TV on Instagram, Malaika can be heard saying, "Once bitten, twice, very shy."
During the conversation, Farah asks Malaika, "2024 mein Malaika, kya aap single parent-cum-actress se double parent-cum-actress banne wali hain (Malaika, are you going to forego your single parent-cum actress status to embrace another partner in 2024)?"
In response, Malaika cheekily says, "What does this mean? Do I have to pick someone in my arms for that?" The actor added that she would marry if someone were to ask her.
Have a look at the clip here:
For the unversed, Malaika is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple reportedly started dating in 2018.
